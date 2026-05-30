India presses Bangladesh for swift verification of 2,680 illegal immigrant cases to enable deportation

Issue of illegal immigration

New Delhi: India on Friday expressed hope that it would receive a prompt response from Bangladesh regarding the verification of more than 2,680 cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in India.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the process could facilitate deportation under existing bilateral arrangements between the two countries once nationality is confirmed.

The law will govern the treatment of all illegal nationals residing in India. Regarding Bangladesh, as I mentioned earlier, we have referred over 2,680 cases to the Bangladeshi authorities for them to verify the nationality of the individuals whose names we have provided. Once this nationality verification is done, we will be in a position to deport these nationals of Bangladesh," Jaiswal stated.

"In many cases, I previously mentioned that these verifications have been pending for over 5 years, and we expect to receive a prompt response from Bangladesh regarding this issue so that the bilateral arrangement between our countries can facilitate the return or deportation of these individuals to Bangladesh," he added.

Earlier in this month, the MEA called on Bangladeshi authorities to expedite the nationality verification process to enable the smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants from India.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed Eid-ul-Adha greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh, expressing New Delhi's readiness to work together on deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

PM Modi noted that India and Bangladesh share a deep-rooted partnership based on shared sacrifices, cultural similarities, and mutual goals of peace, stability and growth.

"The Indian government looks forward to working closely with the Bangladesh government to strengthen people-centric cooperation in various domains. He wrote, "Our shared vision, as reflected in our national development goals, aims to benefit our peoples mutually."

Rahman also thanked PM Modi for his wishes and expressed hope for continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations anchored in mutual respect, friendship and goodwill.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his very kind greetings to me and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May the relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and India continue to be strengthened on the foundations of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill," the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office posted on its social media platforms. (IANS)

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