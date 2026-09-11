India Slams UN Map Showing Arunachal, Aksai Chin as Separate Regions Between Claim Lines

New Delhi: A veteran police officer, foreign expert and leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday criticised the new map issued by the United Nations after it depicted Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as separate regions positioned between the respective "claim lines" of India and China, warning that such things "won't be tolerated".

While appealing the Centre to lodge a protest at the UN against the incident, they also asked the global organisation "to take note" that China has "illegally occupied" Aksai Chin.

Speaking to IANS, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid said: "India should raise the issue again at the UN and file a protest. These are our territories. The entirety of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India. Aksai Chin is also part of India and has been illegally occupied by China, UN should take a note of this."

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