Vaishno Devi and Amarnath Yatras Remain Suspended Amid Adverse Weather in Jammu and Kashmir

Guwahati: The annual Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnath Yatras remain suspended as adverse weather conditions continue to affect several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, causing authorities to prioritise the safety of pilgrims.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily halted due to persistent rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions in Katra and the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage was suspended as a precautionary measure, and devotees have been advised to follow official updates regarding the resumption of the yatra. The pilgrimage will resume only after weather conditions improve and the route is declared safe.

Meanwhile, the Shri Amarnath Yatra has also been suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19TH July following a forecast of inclement weather issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a statement, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said the decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

"In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure," he said.

The Government have also suspended all pilgrim convoys from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu. No onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps until further notice.

Officials said updates on the resumption of the Amarnath Yatra will be issued after a comprehensive assessment of weather conditions and the safety of the pilgrimage routes.

So far, more than 3.76 lakh devotees have offered prayers at the holy Amarnath cave shrine during the ongoing pilgrimage.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir between 19th July and 23rd July, with the possibility of heavy showers in several areas.