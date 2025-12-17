Where Borders Dissolve, Art Unites: A Miniature India on the Banks of the Majuli Luit

Majuli: On the serene banks of the river Luit in Majuli, Assam, art transcended boundaries to create a vibrant confluence of cultures. In the calm, ashram-like surroundings of the historic Uttar Kamalabari Satra, a group of young artistes from across India came together to celebrate and learn the classical Sattriya tradition, showcasing how culture can unite beyond geographical limits.
Students of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tripura Centre, representing as many as 11 states of India, jointly presented the timeless creations of the two great Vaishnavite saints, Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev. Their performances included Borgeet, Ghoxa, Sattriya dance and Ankiya Bhaona, reflecting the spiritual and artistic richness of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite heritage.
For 15 days, the students underwent intensive training at the heritage-rich Uttar Kamalabari Satra. The programme introduced them to Sattriya dance, Mati Akhara (classical dance exercises), Borgeet, Ghoxa, mask-making and Bhaona. Living within the spiritual ambience of the Satra, the students not only learned artistic techniques but also imbibed the philosophical essence behind the traditions.
Many participants had no prior exposure to Sattriya dance, Mati Akhara or the highly complex Brajavali language. Despite this, they managed to master the forms in a remarkably short period and deliver refined performances. The training covered 33 Mati Akhara sequences, Borgeet composed by Sankardeva, two Ghoxa by Madhavdev, and the iconic play Arjun Bhanjan, authored by Madhavdev.
The group comprised students from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and Assam, presenting a true microcosm of India. The programme was led by NSD Tripura Centre Director Biplab Borkakati.
Training in Ankiya Bhaona was conducted by Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Bhaban Borbayan, along with Niranjan Saikia Borbayan. Mati Akhara sessions were led by Dr Yadav Bora, while Borgeet and Ghosha training was imparted by renowned artistes Upen Bora Borgayan and Tirtha Bhuyan Borgayan.
The 15-day workshop concluded with a grand presentation of Arjun Bhanjan, along with Borgeet and Ghoxa, at the Uttar Kamalabari Satra auditorium. The performance was ceremonially inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Satradhikar Shri Shri Janardan Dev Goswami. District Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, Vaishnavs of the Satra, faculty members from cultural universities and several distinguished personalities were present.
The flawless acting, precise movements and confident delivery of difficult Brajavali dialogues by the young performers left the audience spellbound, proving that when dedication meets guidance, tradition flourishes beyond borders.