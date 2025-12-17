Where Borders Dissolve, Art Unites: A Miniature India on the Banks of the Majuli Luit

Majuli: On the serene banks of the river Luit in Majuli, Assam, art transcended boundaries to create a vibrant confluence of cultures. In the calm, ashram-like surroundings of the historic Uttar Kamalabari Satra, a group of young artistes from across India came together to celebrate and learn the classical Sattriya tradition, showcasing how culture can unite beyond geographical limits.

Students of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tripura Centre, representing as many as 11 states of India, jointly presented the timeless creations of the two great Vaishnavite saints, Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev. Their performances included Borgeet, Ghoxa, Sattriya dance and Ankiya Bhaona, reflecting the spiritual and artistic richness of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite heritage.

For 15 days, the students underwent intensive training at the heritage-rich Uttar Kamalabari Satra. The programme introduced them to Sattriya dance, Mati Akhara (classical dance exercises), Borgeet, Ghoxa, mask-making and Bhaona. Living within the spiritual ambience of the Satra, the students not only learned artistic techniques but also imbibed the philosophical essence behind the traditions.

Many participants had no prior exposure to Sattriya dance, Mati Akhara or the highly complex Brajavali language. Despite this, they managed to master the forms in a remarkably short period and deliver refined performances. The training covered 33 Mati Akhara sequences, Borgeet composed by Sankardeva, two Ghoxa by Madhavdev, and the iconic play Arjun Bhanjan, authored by Madhavdev.