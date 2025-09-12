India thanks China for reopening border crossings for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

Beijing: India on Thursday thanked Chinese authorities for their prompt assistance, ensuring a smooth journey for Kailash Mansarovar devotees after the Indian Embassy in China had warned its citizens on Wednesday to 'exercise due caution' amid Nepal violence.

The border crossings for Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are now operational, enabling them to return to India via Nepal safely and smoothly, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "It is learnt that the border crossings are now operational and Indian pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are able to return to India via Nepal in a safe and smooth manner. We thank the local authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their prompt assistance. Our helpline numbers continue to be operational."

The update comes a day after the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory for citizens stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region while on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, organised by private tour operators via Nepal. The advisory had urged Indian nationals to remain in touch with the embassy and utilise the designated helpline numbers for assistance.

"The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal," the advisory stated.

It further said, "In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being."

The Embassy urged citizens to follow local advisories, noting, "They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu."

The advisory added that Indian nationals requiring assistance may reach out to the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Embassy of India in Kathmandu through designated helpline channels.

The advisory was issued in the backdrop of escalating unrest in Nepal, where the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z rose to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening. The developments had prompted the Embassy to advise heightened caution for travellers in the region. (ANI)

