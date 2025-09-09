Nepal Unrest Grounds Flights: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Delhi-Kathmandu Services

New Delhi/Kathmandu: Air India and IndiGo cancelled all scheduled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu on Monday following the temporary closure of Tribhuvan International Airport amid intensifying anti-government protests in Nepal.
Air India announced the suspension of its services citing the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu. The affected flights include AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212. IndiGo also halted its Kathmandu-bound operations for the day.
The cancellations come in the wake of massive street demonstrations that have paralyzed parts of the Nepali capital. The unrest escalated sharply following the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli earlier in the day, a move triggered by mounting public pressure and political instability.
At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more injured as protests spiraled into violent clashes with security forces. Several districts have imposed curfews and deployed armed forces to contain the violence.
The closure of Nepal’s only international airport has disrupted travel plans for hundreds of passengers and raised concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in the country. Airlines have advised travelers to check for updates and rebook once the situation stabilizes.
We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates as they become available,” Air India said in a statement.
Nepal is facing one of its worst political crises in recent years, with protesters demanding systemic reforms and accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement. International observers are urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further bloodshed.
