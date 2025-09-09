Nepal Unrest Grounds Flights: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Delhi-Kathmandu Services

The cancellations come in the wake of massive street demonstrations that have paralyzed parts of the Nepali capital. The unrest escalated sharply following the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli earlier in the day, a move triggered by mounting public pressure and political instability.

At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more injured as protests spiraled into violent clashes with security forces. Several districts have imposed curfews and deployed armed forces to contain the violence.