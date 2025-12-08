PM Modi Leads Fiery Vande Mataram Debate; Opposition, TMC, SP Hit Back Strongly

New Delhi: The sixth day of Parliament’s Winter Session witnessed heated exchanges as Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, sparking spirited responses across party lines.

The Prime Minister described Vande Mataram as a powerful force that “energised India’s freedom movement” and unified the country against colonial rule. Referring to historical accounts, he said children were jailed for singing the song and that its echoes travelled from Bengal to London, becoming a global symbol of India’s resistance.

PM Modi took a sharp swipe at the Congress, accusing it of “yielding to Muslim League pressure” during the freedom movement, which he said led to the splitting of Vande Mataram. He reiterated that Congress’s “appeasement politics” began long before Independence and continues in various forms even today.

However, Modi’s reference to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as “Bankim da” drew immediate reactions from the Trinamool Congress. TMC leaders accused the BJP of “cultural cosplay,” saying Bengal does not casually address revered icons with familial suffixes. MP Saugata Roy corrected the Prime Minister on the floor of the House, after which Modi thanked him, adding humorously, “I hope you don’t mind me calling you Dada.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar posted on X, describing the Prime Minister’s speech as “moving” and a reminder of how Vande Mataram inspired generations during the national movement.

The BJP continued to press its attack. MP Anurag Thakur lauded PM Modi’s speech as “historic,” calling Vande Mataram a source of national energy. He questioned the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the discussion, accusing the Congress leadership of being “afraid” of the national song.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi led the Opposition response, striking back sharply. He said the Prime Minister “once again evaded the real issues,” and alleged that Modi invoked Jawaharlal Nehru repeatedly to divert attention. Gogoi accused the BJP of neither understanding Bengal nor respecting its cultural icons, adding that the ruling party invokes Bengal “only for political gain.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav argued that Vande Mataram should not become a political tool. Reminding the House that the British had banned the song between 1905 and 1908, he said the ruling party “tries to own everything,” including symbols of national heritage. Yadav also criticised the government on contemporary issues, including the ongoing flight cancellations by IndiGo and the condition of primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

The Trinamool Congress also joined the attack, accusing the BJP of repeatedly misrepresenting Bengal’s history. MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and others condemned what they called cultural insensitivity in the Prime Minister’s speech.

Meanwhile, TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and several BJP leaders emphasised the unifying role of Vande Mataram, saying it transcends barriers of caste, religion and gender.

As the day progressed, the debate appeared less about the song itself and more about the political narratives surrounding it, setting the tone for a contentious remainder of the Winter Session.