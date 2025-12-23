India Unveils $450 Million Reconstruction Plan for Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo: The Indian government has come up with a reconstruction and recovery package worth USD 450 million for Sri Lanka after the effects of Cyclone Ditwah. This move highlights the Indian government’s support and solidarity for the nations in the region. The Indian external affairs minister announced this during his visit to Sri Lanka. Dr Jaishankar serves as the special envoy for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake and conveyed the warm wishes of the Indian Prime Minister to the people of Sri Lanka. Dr Jaishankar assured the government that India would be standing by Sri Lanka in the reconstruction effort that the country has to undertake following the destruction that has been wrought by the cyclone, which hit the country in late November, affecting all 25 districts.
The reconstruction package includes a concessionary loan of USD 350 million and a grant of USD 100 million. The reconstruction assistance will primarily focus on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of essential infrastructure, such as roads, railways, and bridges, and will also assist the construction of dwelling units that were fully or partially damaged, including specific assistance to the health and education sectors, the buildings of which were severely damaged during the cyclone.
Moreover, there has also been a special focus on the agricultural sector, specifically to mitigate possible shortages of food. Additionally, India has pledged support to Sri Lanka's efforts towards disaster response and preparedness capabilities. This is intended to enhance preparedness for disasters.
Additionally, Dr S. Jaishankar, as part of the first responder initiative by the Government of India for the nation of Sri Lanka through ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’, opened the 120-foot two-way Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi district of the Northern Province. With a massive weight of 110 tons, the Bailey Bridge was airlifted and installed to ensure that one of the worst-affected areas during Cyclone Ditwah. The project symbolises India’s swift and practical assistance on the ground.
Dr Jaishankar also called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya and reaffirmed India’s commitment to helping Sri Lanka in its recovery efforts. While expressing his country's support for Sri Lanka through its reconstruction assistance package, Dr Jaishankar explained that “This reconstruction package is an embodiment of our long-standing civilisational bonds and our strategic partnership based on our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and guided by our Vision MAHASAGAR initiative.”
Subsequently, Cyclone Ditwah led to damage worth USD 4.1 billion, impacting the lives of nearly two million people in Sri Lanka, including floods, landslides, and the destruction of homes, farmland, roads, and schools. Leaders in Sri Lanka admitted that the support from India showed the sincerity of neighbourhood friendship.