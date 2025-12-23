India Unveils $450 Million Reconstruction Plan for Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo: The Indian government has come up with a reconstruction and recovery package worth USD 450 million for Sri Lanka after the effects of Cyclone Ditwah. This move highlights the Indian government’s support and solidarity for the nations in the region. The Indian external affairs minister announced this during his visit to Sri Lanka. Dr Jaishankar serves as the special envoy for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake and conveyed the warm wishes of the Indian Prime Minister to the people of Sri Lanka. Dr Jaishankar assured the government that India would be standing by Sri Lanka in the reconstruction effort that the country has to undertake following the destruction that has been wrought by the cyclone, which hit the country in late November, affecting all 25 districts.