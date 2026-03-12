India Welcomes IEA Decision to Release 400 Million Barrels of Emergency Oil Stocks

India on Wednesday welcomed the International Energy Agency's (IEA) decision to release emergency oil stocks from the reserves of its 32 member countries, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to severely disrupt global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

An official statement said the Indian government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in global energy markets and stands ready to take appropriate measures to support market stability in alignment with IEA efforts. India is an associate member of the IEA and an active participant in international energy cooperation.

