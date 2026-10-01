India-West Indies Guwahati ODI Makes History With Five Centuries

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The second ODI between India and the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday created history, with five batters scoring centuries in the same match, a first in ODI cricket. The extraordinary batting spectacle began with the West Indies posting a record 405 for seven, their highest-ever ODI total. John Campbell smashed 101 off 68 balls, while Amir Jangoo struck 114 off 77. Captain Shai Hope also scored 104 off 94 balls, becoming the West Indies' second-highest ODI century-maker with his 20th hundred.

Earlier ODI matches with four centuries scored were held as follows: Pakistan vs. Australia at Lahore in 1998; India vs. Australia at Nagpur in 2013; and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka at Hyderabad in 2023.

In today's match, India won in emphatic fashion, with Rohit Sharma scoring his 35th ODI century, reaching the landmark in 72 balls. Captain Shubman Gill then joined the record-breaking list with his double century.

The five centuries: Campbell, Hope, Jangoo, Rohit and Gill have turned the Guwahati contest into an unprecedented ODI run-fest and rewrote the record books.

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