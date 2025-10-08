Indian agencies warn of cross-border radical spillover from Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on the activities of the Bangladesh-based radical outfit, Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI).

The outfit has been protesting against women's rights in the country. The HeI has been demanding the abolition of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission.

This comes after the commission had recommended to the interim government of Bangladesh to issue an ordinance to ensure equal rights for women of all religions when it comes to marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance.

The Indian officials say that the HeI is an arm of the Jamaat-e-Islami. The HeI has been tasked by the Jamaat to carry out persecution of minorities, fight against women's rights and also ensure the implementation of the Sharia law. While the outfit poses the biggest threat to the minorities and also the population of Bangladesh, Indian agencies are keeping a close watch as its activities could spill over into India.

The HeI since its inception in 2010 has tried entering India and setting up its units so that they can propagate for the same cause. The HeI has control over several illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who have crossed over into India.

Through these persons they have tried to propagate a radical ideology in the northeastern states as well as West Bengal. Although, the HeI has not achieved much success in India, the agencies are taking no chances.

In today's time such movements could spiral out of control and then it becomes very difficult to control them.

A closer watch is being kept on the Bangladesh terror modules that are existent in India. The HeI would try and use these modules to carry out violent protests and create communal tensions in India, officials warn.

The HeI's hatred for India is well known.

Following the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it was the HeI which staged the attacks on ISKCON.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 50th Independence Day celebrations in Bangladesh, violent protests were undertaken by the HeI, which resulted in 13 deaths.

The HeI believes in the formation of an Islamic State in Bangladesh.

It also believes that the ISI's plan of annexing part of Northeast and attaching it to Bangladesh. The HeI follows the Pakistan policy and says that it was created on the basis of Islam.

It feels that the same should be implemented in Bangladesh as well.

It has been doing the job of the Jamaat, which also believes in the formation of an Islamic State.

The HeI largely believes that Bangladesh should be free of minorities and hence it has been at the forefront when it comes to carrying out violent attacks against them. The other worry is that the HeI has been trying to make political gains ahead of the elections.

The HeI says that it is very confident of entering Parliament in the next elections.

The HEI Joint Secretary, Mamunul Haq, said that the group will push for the implementation of the Sharia law or Islamic law. He says that they have a network of 500,000 people and this will ensure that they enter Parliament.

The HeI is an influential pressure group and has been quoted by several political parties in the past.

It is also an alliance of many Muslim organisations and parties, including the Khilafat-e-Majlis Party. All these groups have gained immensely since Hasina's ouster as the Jamaat calls the shots.

If the HeI has a major stake in the government, it would not be beneficial for India, which wants better ties with Bangladesh. Any government in which the Jamaat or the HeI has a say is not good news for New Delhi as it would play the script written by the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). (IANS)

