Indian Army Debunks Fake Claim About Chinese Troops Searching Indian Soldiers in Arunachal

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday issued a Fact Check against a "fake video" circulated by Pakistan-linked social media accounts, claiming that Chinese soldiers were searching Indian Army personnel inside Arunachal Pradesh.

Dismissing the claims, the Indian Army said, "Pakistan-based social media accounts are circulating a video falsely claiming that Chinese soldiers are searching Indian Army personnel inside Arunachal Pradesh and that Indian troops must obtain permission from Chinese forces to move through the state."

"The actual video is of a counter-terrorism mock drill conducted in Karnataka's Bengaluru in May 2026, not Chinese soldiers checking Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh," the Fact Check said. The Indian Army cautioned people not to "confuse a security exercise with an actual military confrontation".

Advising social media users to verify the original source, location and context before sharing any message, the Indian Army said the Pakistan-linked "fake video" has followed the playbook -- "Disinformation Pattern: Old counter-terrorism mock drill + False Chinese military identification + Fabricated Arunachal Pradesh location = Misleading border security narrative".

Earlier in another Fact Check, the Indian Army debunked claims made on a Pakistan-linked propaganda social media account that the military had launched a "crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party".

In the Fact Check, the Indian Army clarified that the propaganda account used an old photograph of law enforcers in action at a students' protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi to tarnish the image of the defence forces.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan-linked propaganda account is circulating fake allegations that the Indian Army launched a crackdown on the Cockroach Party, on the morning of October 23, leaving seven youths injured and two dead. The Pakistan account with fake Indian name also falsely suggests that the Indian Army has taken a stand against Gen Z." (IANS)

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