Indian Tea Export Prices Rise 15.89%: Tea Board Report

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea exported from India during January to June 2025 witnessed an increase of 15.89% in the unit price, as compared to that during Jan-June 2024.

This was revealed in a report on region-wise tea exports during 2025 by the Tea Board. In the period from January to June 2025, India exported 125.01 million kg, with a unit price of Rs 291.13 per kg. Of the 125.01 million kg of tea exported, 79.42 million kg came from the North India zone and 45.59 million kg from the South India zone, the report stated. Assam Tea is included in the North India zone.

During the period in question, the total value of the tea exported from India came to Rs 3639.44 crore.

However, in the same period last year, India exported 124.57 million kg of tea, with a unit price of Rs 251.21 ` per kg. Thus, an increase of 15.89% in tea export earnings was recorded this year. Of the 124.57 million kg of tea, North India accounted for 71.77 million kg, while South India contributed 52.80 million kg. In 2024, tea exports between January and June were valued at Rs 3129.31 crore.

In the calendar year of 2024, India as a whole exported 256.17 million kg of tea with a unit price of Rs 279.79 per kg. In 2023, India exported 231.69 million kg of tea with a unit price of Rs 265.91 per kg.

