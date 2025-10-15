Indian tea fetches 12.77% increased prices in the international market

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea exported from India fetched increased prices, to the tune of 12.77%, in the international market during the period from January to August 2025, as compared to prices in the same period last year.

According to the Tea Board of India, in the period from January to August 2025, India exported 174.42 million kg of tea at a unit price of Rs 294.90 per kg. In the same period in 2024, the country exported 170.63 million kg of tea at a unit price of Rs 261.50 per kg. This brings the increase in export prices to 12.77%.

The Tea Board also said that, of the 174.42 million kg of tea exported in 2025, a quantity of 113.14 million kg was exported from the North India Zone and 61.28 million kg from the South India Zone. Tea from the North India Zone fetched higher prices than the tea from the South India Zone, with the tea from the North India Zone selling at Rs 319.21 and that of the South India Zone fetching Rs 250 per kg.

In the calendar year of 2024, India as a whole exported 256.17 million kg of tea at a unit price of Rs 279.79 per kg.

