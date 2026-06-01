Indians always had special fascination with astronomy: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's deep-rooted connection with astronomy, saying that navigation, calendars and festivals have long been linked to the sky and stars.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday also expressed "deep fascination" with the repatriation of the 11th-century Chola-era copper plates (Anaimanglam plates) from the Netherlands to India after more than 300 years.

Addressing the 134th edition of Mann Ki Baat, he noted that astronomy continues to inspire curiosity and exploration among the youth, with astronomy clubs rapidly gaining popularity across the country.

Emphasising India's rich astronomical heritage, PM Modi said centuries-old observatories across the country stand as a testament to remarkable mathematical and scientific discoveries. He noted that astronomy has fascinated generations of Indians and continues to spark interest among young minds.

"We Indians have always had a special fascination with astronomy. Centuries-old observatories still exist in our country, where amazing mathematical discoveries have been made. Whether it's navigation, the almanack, or our festivals, they're all connected to the sky and the stars. Astronomy has aroused curiosity in every generation, inspiring exploration, and today's youth also show a great deal of enthusiasm for it. You may have noticed that astronomy clubs are rapidly gaining popularity across the country," he said.

The Prime Minister said the growing interest in astronomy is visible from major cities to small towns, schools and public parks.

"Their activities are visible from big cities to small towns, from schools to parks. I learned about the Bangalore Astronomical Society, where observational sessions are held. This organisation has also launched a mission to popularise astronomy in rural areas. A team called 'Khastronomy Mandal' has launched a very innovative 30-hour course," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also underlined the appeal of stargazing, describing it as a unique and enriching experience.

"Stargazing at night is a wonderful experience in itself. An organisation called Astro Kerala organises Night Observation Camps and workshops. Here, young people learn to make telescopes and use star maps. Big Bang Astronomy Club of Rajkot has organised many astronomy events from the Gir forests to the Rann of Kutch," he said.

PM Modi also acknowledged the contributions of Jyotirvidya Parisanstha, one of India's oldest astronomy institutions, which offers observational facilities along with book and telescope libraries. Additionally, he mentioned ISAAC, a student-led nationwide network that connects astronomy and astrophysics clubs, helping foster scientific curiosity and collaboration among young enthusiasts.

PM Modi also highlighted an inspiring initiative by a teacher from Tamil Nadu, Girija Amma, who mobilised thousands of students to contribute towards the welfare of Indian soldiers, saying such efforts reflect the spirit of service quietly taking shape across the country.

PM Modi recalled meeting a teacher, Girija Amma, in Nagercoil last month, nearly three decades after their first interaction. He said Girija Amma, who runs three educational institutions, including Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidhyalaya in Chennai, was inspired by Mann Ki Baat to launch a unique campaign in support of the nation's armed forces.

PM Modi also expressed deep fascination with the Chola-era copper plates brought back to India.

During Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Ancient copper plates from the Chola period were returned to India at a special ceremony held in the Netherlands. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was also present at the event. I am constantly receiving messages from India and abroad regarding these copper plates. People are expressing happiness and pride. There is also special enthusiasm among the Tamil community around the world."

He added that the 21 large and three small copper plates describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty.

"These include 21 large and three small copper plates. These are primarily related to King Rajendra Chola I fulfilling a promise made by his father, King Rajaraja Chola. They mention the donation of the village of Anaimangalam to a Buddhist monastery. These copper plates also describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty," PM Modi said in his radio programme.

Earlier in May, India secured the repatriation of the historic 11th-century 'Chola Plates' from the Netherlands. (ANI)

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