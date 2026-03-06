India's First River Lighthouses to Come Up on Brahmaputra in Historic First

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has described the four Brahmaputra lighthouses as the beginning of a wider national programme to equip India's inland waterways with the same navigational safety standards that have long governed its coastline.

NW-2, passing through the heart of India's Northeast, is one of the country's most important inland cargo and passenger corridors — and the lighthouses are expected to significantly enhance its operational capacity and safety.In a first for India's inland waterways, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stones for four river lighthouses along the Brahmaputra at a ceremony held at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

The lighthouses will be the first of their kind on any inland waterway in the country, bringing coastal-grade navigational safety infrastructure to the Brahmaputra — designated as National Waterway-2.

