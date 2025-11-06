India’s First River Terminal to be Inaugurated in Guwahati on November 7

Guwahati: Bringing good news for the people of Assam, the country’s first modern river terminal, the Guwahati Gateway Terminal is all set to be inaugurated on November 7. The terminal, built on the banks of the Brahmaputra, is expected to transform both passenger and cargo transport while giving a major boost to tourism in the region.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development on social media, stating, “On November 7, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Guwahati Gateway Terminal, India’s first modern river terminal along with the Guwahati Riverfront.”

The project was first launched on May 13, 2022, when the Chief Minister laid its foundation stone. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, the Guwahati Gateway Terminal will serve as a central hub for all ferry and vessel operations under Assam’s Inland Water Transport department.

Officials described the terminal as a “waterway equivalent of an airport,” marking a new era for Assam’s river-based transport infrastructure. The terminal features a 180-metre-long jetty specially designed to adapt to the changing water levels of the Brahmaputra, ensuring smooth boarding for passengers and vehicles throughout the year.

Apart from its transport function, the terminal is also expected to emerge as a major tourist attraction, providing a unique travel experience for visitors. With modern amenities and a scenic riverfront, it is set to enhance connectivity and contribute significantly to Assam’s economic and cultural growth.

The inauguration of this landmark project highlights Assam’s growing emphasis on sustainable and integrated transport development, blending tradition with innovation along the lifeline of the state, the mighty Brahmaputra.