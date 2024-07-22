India’s heritage is not just a history, a science also: PM Narendra Modi

Maidams’ first entry in the UNESCO World Heritage List from the Northeast is special due to its uniqueness: PM

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his belief that Assam’s ‘Maidam’ with its unique cultural significance will become more popular and gain more traction after bagging a place on the heritage list. The Maidam’s first entry in the UNESCO World Heritage List from the Northeast is special due to its uniqueness.

He said that India’s heritage is not merely history but also a science. He gave the example of Delhi’s 2000-year-old iron pillar, which has been rust-resistant and gives a glimpse of India’s metallurgical prowess in the past.

Referring to the artefacts returned from abroad, the Prime Minister mentioned that more than 350 heritage items have been brought back in recent times. “This return of ancient heritage artefacts is a display of global generosity and respect for history," the Prime Minister said. He also pointed out the growing research and tourism opportunities in the field as technology progresses.

Applauding the World Heritage Committee, the Prime Minister said that hosting this programme is a matter of pride for India. He highlighted that North East India’s historic Maidam has been nominated to enter UNESCO’s popular World Heritage List. “This is India’s 43rd World Heritage Site and Northeast India’s first heritage to get the status of Cultural World Heritage,” Modi said.

Underscoring the significance of heritage, the Prime Minister said, “Heritage is not only history. Rather, a shared consciousness of humanity. Whenever we look at historical sites, it lifts our mind from the current geo-political factors.” He encouraged people to use this potential of heritage for the betterment of the world, using it to connect hearts. “It is India’s clarion call to the world to come together to promote each other's heritage, amplify the spirit of human welfare, encourage tourism, and create more job opportunities through the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting,” Modi added.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister urged all foreign guests and dignitaries to explore India and informed them about a tour series for iconic heritage sites for their convenience. He expressed confidence that their experiences in India would make for a memorable trip.

Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar; Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Director General of UNESCO, Ms. Audrey Azoulay; and Chairperson of the World Heritage Committee, Vishal Sharma, were present on the occasion, among others. (PIB)

