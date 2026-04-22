India's ISM 2.0 Set for May Launch With Up to ₹1.2 Lakh Crore Outlay

NEW DELHI — India is preparing to launch an expanded semiconductor initiative — ISM 2.0 — likely by May, with a proposed outlay of between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹1.2 lakh crore, according to an NDTV Profit report.

Inter-ministerial consultations are currently underway, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) awaiting final clearance from the Finance Ministry. The proposed allocation marks a significant step up from the ₹76,000 crore earmarked for the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission.

A Broader Scope This Time Around

Where the first phase focused primarily on chip fabrication and design, ISM 2.0 is set to widen its remit considerably.

The expanded programme will extend support to semiconductor equipment, raw materials, and other critical inputs. It will also focus on building full-stack intellectual property and strengthening supply chain resilience — a direct response to the disruptions that global chip shortages and geopolitical tensions have exposed in recent years.

Ancillary players — including gas suppliers, specialty chemical manufacturers, and MSMEs — are expected to play a more prominent role under the revamped framework.

Also Read: Assam to Be Known for Semiconductor Chips Alongside Tea: PM Modi