India’s New Rent Law 2025: Mandatory Registration, Digital Stamping & Stronger Housing Protections

New Delhi: With the Rent Agreement Registration Law 2025, India has introduced one of the major rental reforms, making far-reaching changes in how homes are rented across the country. Under the new rules, it has been made compulsory that every rent agreement, whether for 11 months or longer, is registered, thus ending the long-standing tradition of using unregistered documents. Now, every rental arrangement without registration will be considered invalid, and landlords may be fined up to ₹5,000 for non-compliance.

A major highlight of the law is the shift to mandatory digital stamping in place of traditional stamped paper. Digital stamping enhances the security of rent agreements, prevents the creation of forged or duplicate documents, and ensures that every agreement is stored securely in the government database. One can register it online or through the local sub-registrar's office, making the process speedier and more transparent.