India’s New Rent Law 2025: Mandatory Registration, Digital Stamping & Stronger Housing Protections

New Delhi: With the Rent Agreement Registration Law 2025, India has introduced one of the major rental reforms, making far-reaching changes in how homes are rented across the country. Under the new rules, it has been made compulsory that every rent agreement, whether for 11 months or longer, is registered, thus ending the long-standing tradition of using unregistered documents. Now, every rental arrangement without registration will be considered invalid, and landlords may be fined up to ₹5,000 for non-compliance.
A major highlight of the law is the shift to mandatory digital stamping in place of traditional stamped paper. Digital stamping enhances the security of rent agreements, prevents the creation of forged or duplicate documents, and ensures that every agreement is stored securely in the government database. One can register it online or through the local sub-registrar's office, making the process speedier and more transparent.
For the protection of both tenants and landlords, the legislation established a set of rules that are applied uniformly nationwide. Security deposits cannot exceed two months’ rent, thus bringing relief to tenants in cities where deposits have been running high.
Rent revisions have also been standardized: landlords can increase rent only once a year by up to 5% - 10%, and only after issuing a 90-day written notice. To deliver quick justice, there will now be dedicated Rent Tribunals to settle rental disputes within 60 days, thus averting protracted court delays.
The registration process requires ID proof of both parties (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, etc.) property ownership documents, a drafted rent agreement, identity proof and photos of two witnesses and details of two witnesses. Each agreement must clearly mention the rent amount, duration, deposit, notice period, and terms of revision. These practices will surely reduce ambiguity and prevent exploitation.
The 2025 rental reforms aim to create a secure, transparent, and accountable rental ecosystem. Blending digital governance with strict registration norms, the government has set in motion plans to eradicate fraud, cut down on conflict, and advance legal protection for tenants and landlords. With the new system coming into effect, India’s rental market is expected to become more organised, predictable, and fair for millions of households across the country.