Unity March Held in South Salmara to Mark Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

Mankachar: In a bid to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the South Salmara–Mankachar district administration organised a Unity March on Tuesday, November 25. The march began from the playground of Janata Higher Secondary School at Kharuabandha and concluded at the playground of Hatsingimari College.

Students of Janata Higher Secondary School participated enthusiastically, carrying messages of unity and harmony. Officials, teachers and local residents also joined the march, making it a lively and meaningful event.

According to district administration officials, the main objective of the Unity March is to spread awareness about building a self-reliant India and strengthening the spirit of togetherness among all citizens. They said the march reflects Sardar Patel’s vision of integrating the nation and inspiring people to work collectively for progress. The entire month of November is being celebrated across India to mark 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, speeches by key political figures underline Patel's role in unifying India and emphasize the importance of youth leadership for national development.

Participants stated that such initiatives help young students understand the importance of unity and national pride. The programme ended with brief speeches highlighting Sardar Patel’s contribution to nation-building and the importance of staying united in diversity.