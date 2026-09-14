India’s Tea Exports Drop 24.68 Million kg in Seven Months Even as Prices Edge Up

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first seven months of this year, the export of tea from India has fallen considerably. However, the price fetched per unit has increased marginally.

As per a Tea Board India report, from January to July 2026, India as a whole exported 128.56 million kg of tea, as compared to 153.24 million kg in the period January-July 2025. This indicates a decrease of 24.68 million kg of tea.

Between January and July 2026, North India exported more tea, as compared to South India. In this period, North India exported 85.20 million kg, while South India exported 43.36 million kg. Tea exported in Assam is calculated within the North India zone.

Tea exported from India during the period mentioned fetched a price of Rs 304.04 per kg, as compared to Rs 295.86 per kg from January to July 2025, with a price of Rs 8.18 more per kg.

In 2025, India exported 285.53 million kg of tea, with a price of Rs 303.28 per kg.

The decline in tea exports is attributed by many to the conflict in West Asia, with the sea route getting changed from the usual one.

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