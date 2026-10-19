India's Tea Exports Plunge by 15% Amid Global Challenges

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The exports of tea registered a drastic fall in the first eight months of the calendar year, 2026.

According to information from the Tea Board of India, India exported 155.33 million kg of tea from January to August this year against 183 million kg during the corresponding period in 2025, registering a decline of 15.12 per cent (27.67 million kg). However, there is a marginal increase in the prices of Indian tea in the international market this year. The exports fetched a unit price of Rs 307.42 per kg during the first eight months of this year as against Rs 298.44 per kg in 2025.

In 2024, India exported 256.17 million kg of tea and fetched a unit price of Rs 279 per kg. The West Asia crisis caused disturbances that led to a decline in tea exports and a diversion of sea routes.

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