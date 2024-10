The last date of registration for the national scholarship portal (NSP) for the national means-cum-merit scholarship schemes (NMMSS) has been extended up to October 31, 2024, for the inclusion of central sector pre-matric schemes, said the Cabinet Secretariat, DBT Mission, Government of India. Earlier, the last date for receiving online applications was October 15, 2024.

