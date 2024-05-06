Information: GNM Entrance Exam

Online application forms for the GNM course for the academic session 2024–25 for both government and private institutions under the Directorate of Health Services, Assam, will be received from May 10 to June 10, 2024. The online application will be available at the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Services website, www.ssuhs.in. The entrance exam will be held on July 14, 2024.

Also Read: New Delhi: No Impact on Exam Eligibility for Voters in Lok Sabha Elections: NTA Clarifies Amidst Social Media Rumors (sentinelassam.com)