Information: Report Chakshu for Fraud Communication

Report suspected fraud communication (Chakshu), under the Sanchar Saathi portal under the Department of Telecommunication, facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communications with the intention of defrauding telecom service users for cybercrime, financial frauds, non-bona fide purposes like impersonation, or any other misuse through call, SMS, or WhatsApp. The victims should report within 30 days of receiving such fraud communications.

A few examples of suspected fraud communications are communication related to bank account, payment wallet, SIM, gas connection, electricity connection, KYC update, expiry, deactivation, impersonation as a government official or relative, sextortion-related, etc. For details, target victims can visit sancharsaathi.gov.in.

Note: If you have already lost money due to financial fraud or are a victim of cybercrime, please report at cybercrime helpline number 1930 or website https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. The Chakshu facility does not handle financial fraud or cybercrime cases.

