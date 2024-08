GUWAHATI: A team from the Cyber Police Station of city police has recovered Rs. 571,887 from a fake investment scam, where a victim from Gandhi Basti was defrauded of Rs. 3 crore. The recovered amount has been credited into the victim's bank account.

Efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining amount.

