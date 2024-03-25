Lok Sabha poll 2024: 85,94,255 voters to seal the fate of first-phase candidates in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19, a total of 85,94,255 voters will decide the fate of the candidates in five parliamentary constituencies.

The five parliamentary constituencies going to the polls in the first phase are: Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. The nomination process has already started in the five constituencies, and so far, only one candidate, Premlal Ganju of the Indian National Congress (INC), has filed nomination papers for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency.

The last date for filing nominations in the first phase of the polls is March 27.

Among the five parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase on April 19, Kaziranga parliamentary constituency has the highest number of 20,33,572 voters, with 10,18,205 male and 10,15,367 female electors. The Kaziranga parliamentary constituency comprises 10 assembly constituencies.

Interestingly, Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency has the lowest number of voters, with a total of 15,66,241 electors, comprising 7,81,794 male and 7,84,447 female voters. Female voters outnumber male ones in this constituency, with a difference of 2,653. Also, Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency is made up of nine Assembly constituencies.

Jorhat parliamentary constituency, which is considered one of the more respectable constituencies in the state, has a total of 17,18,372 voters. They will decide the fate of the candidate in their constituency headed for the 18th Lok Sabha. Of the total of 17,18,372 voters, males number 8,46,752, while females comprise 8,71,620 of the electorate, with the number of female voters higher than that of males by a margin of 24,868. The candidate nominated by the BJP for the Jorhat seat is Topon Kumar Gogoi, the present Member of Parliament (MP) from Jorhat. The Congress has fielded Gaurav Gogoi, the present MP from Kaliabor, as their candidate for the Jorhat seat. However, none of the two must-watch candidates has filed nomination papers as yet.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency has a total of 16,50,706 electors, of which 8,06,935 are males and 8,43,771 are female voters. This electorate is also skewed in favour of female voters, with 36,836 of them numbering more than their male counterparts. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from this constituency as the BJP candidate, who is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress has decided to hand over the candidature for this seat to Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the lone Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate contesting in this Lok Sabha election in the state, rather than fielding one of their own party members in favour of the United Opposition led by the Grand Old Party.

On the other hand, Sonitpur parliamentary constituency has an electorate of 16,25,364 voters, out of which males number 8,10,112 and females 8,15,252 electors. Females rule the roost in this constituency also, beating the number of males by 5,140, as is the case in the constituencies of Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat, where females outnumber males.

The Election Department, Assam, has already published the final photo electoral roll for 2024, but continuous updating of the electoral roll is still going on. So, on the day of the polls, the actual number of voters may vary slightly from the figures presented now.

