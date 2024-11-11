Information: Scammers’ Tricks

Beware of scammers! They are on the prowl with newer tricks to defraud people. May you receive a call from scammers who may surprise you by saying that ‘one of your family members is in police custody’. They may offer you to put an end to the case before producing the 'arrested person' before the court in exchange for a hefty amount. The Assam Police advise the general public to contact their kin said to have been arrested first and then dial 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.

