Insurgency Situation in Assam Improved Much: Ministry of Home Affairs

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the insurgency situation in Assam and other states in the Northeast has improved much.

The North East Division of the MHA published its report on insurgency in the Northeast recently.

According to the report, only six insurgency-related incidents took place in Assam in 2025. In 2025, a total of 151 insurgency-related incidents took place in the states in the region, including Assam as compared to 294 in 2024. In 2014, a total of 824 insurgency-related incidents took place in the region.

The report stated that five extremists died in Assam in 2025, a significant decrease from 102 in 2014. The number of arrested extremists in Assam was nine in 2025 compared to 319 in 2014. As many as 54 extremists surrendered in Assam in 2025 along with the laying down of 13 arms. The report also noted a significant decrease in the number of arms recovered in Assam in 2025, with only 14 compared to 265 in 2014.

According to the report, the fragile security situation in the north-eastern states has resulted from factors such as the terrain, the state of socio-economic development, and historical issues including language/ethnicity, tribal rivalry, migration, control over local resources, and long, porous international borders. This has resulted in violence, extortion, and diverse demands from various insurgent groups that maintain safe havens or camps in neighbouring countries. The insurgent outfits indulge in violent and terror activities and intimidate people with arms to achieve their objectives / demands. They maintain cross-border links, procure arms, recruit and train their cadres; and indulge in unlawful activities. The security situation in the north-eastern region has improved significantly since 2014.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote recently on his X handle, “We will not allow any group or individual to mislead our youth and ruin their future by radicalising them. Assam will give it back firmly.”

The Chief Minister also said that the government would form a counter-radicalisation cell to protect vulnerable youth from extremist influence.

Also Read: Northeast Transformed from Insurgency to Growth Engine in a Decade, Says Arunachal CM Khandu