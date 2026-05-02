Northeast Transformed from Insurgency to Growth Engine in a Decade, Says Arunachal CM Khandu

NEW DELHI/ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday highlighted the significant transformation of Northeast India over the past decade, stating that a region once associated with insurgency, underdevelopment, and isolation is now emerging as an important driver of India's growth. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for placing the Northeast at the centre of the national development agenda, emphasising that sustained policy focus, improved connectivity, and infrastructure expansion have reshaped the region's economic and social landscape.

Speaking at the Growth Conference 2026 organised by the Isaac Centre for Public Policy in New Delhi, Khandu noted that regular visits by Union Ministers and senior officials have helped address local issues more effectively, accelerating development across the region. He described Arunachal Pradesh as strategically significant and one of the most naturally endowed states, being the largest in the Northeast and located along India's eastern and northern frontiers.

Providing historical context, Khandu traced the state's journey from the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a Union Territory in 1972 and full statehood in 1987. He highlighted its rich cultural diversity, with 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, noting that Hindi serves as a common link language among communities.

Focusing on economic potential, the Chief Minister described Arunachal Pradesh as a "powerhouse" for hydropower generation. He said projects with a combined capacity of around 19,000 MW are currently under development, with a long-term target of reaching 40,000 MW by 2047.

Khandu outlined governance reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability, particularly in recruitment. He noted that the establishment of a transparent Staff Selection Board for Group C and D posts, along with reforms in the Public Service Commission, has strengthened public trust and ensured merit-based hiring.

On education, he highlighted efforts to improve quality in line with the National Education Policy 2020, with full implementation targeted by 2030. Measures include rationalising over 600 non-viable schools and encouraging community participation. He also emphasised the expansion of higher education and healthcare infrastructure, including new medical colleges.

Addressing environmental sustainability, Khandu said the state is aligning its development strategy with India's commitments at COP26, balancing growth with conservation through community involvement. He further highlighted initiatives like "SevaAapkeDwar" and "Sarkar AapkeDwar," which bring government services directly to remote areas, strengthening grassroots governance and public trust. (IANS)

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