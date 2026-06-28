Intelligence agencies flag rise of copycat extortion networks

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry, last year, flagged the gangster-terror nexus and directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out a thorough probe into the matter. Though NIA managed to net major players in this network, the Indian intelligence agencies have now flagged the rise of copycat actors.

The gangster network that made Canada its base has been directing operations in India, especially in Punjab. The Indian and Canadian agencies are closely monitoring the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, as they have emerged as a significant security concern. However, recent investigations have indicated that not all gangsters are associated with these networks.

These persons have been found to be operating on their own, but while carrying out extortion rackets, they are using the names of big gangsters.

These copycat actors, as described by the agencies, are proving to be a major headache for the security agencies. Some of the investigations conducted both in India and Canada have found that many of these persons are not even remotely linked to the major gangs.

An Intelligence Bureau official says that these bigger gangsters such as Brar have managed to create a reputation of fear. In recent months, there have been many times when these gangsters have taken to social media and claimed responsibility for an extortion and a shooting.

This open admission of crime aims to instil fear in people's minds. They are attempting to convey to the public that they are above the law, capable of committing crimes and discussing them openly without consequence. Smaller criminal gangs and copycat actors have exploited this trend. These gangs are just interested in small-time money, and hence, they try and earn it by using the reputation and name of the bigger gangs.

Unlike the bigger gangs, these actors do not associate with any of the terror groups. The bigger networks have a close association with the Khalistan terror groups. The NIA has flagged their collaboration several times, as they operate in tandem. The Khalistan movement has assigned the gangster networks to carry out small attacks in Punjab. The ISI-backed Khalistan groups generously compensate the gangs in return.

Moreover, the ISI also facilitates the narcotics and arms trade for these gangs, and in return, they offer their services to build up momentum for the Khalistan movement, an official said. In addition to the copycat actors in Canada, it has also been found that some of these gangs are targeting Indian nationals who reach the country on study permits. (IANS)

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