Costly private textbooks: NHRC asks Centre, states to enforce NCERT norms

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Education, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) over allegations that private schools are prescribing costly textbooks from private publishers in violation of statutory norms.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that several private schools, including those affiliated with the CBSE, continue to mandate books published by private entities instead of those prescribed by NCERT or respective SCERTs.

According to the complaint, such practices impose an "exorbitant financial burden" on families as privately published books are significantly more expensive compared to NCERT textbooks, which are subsidised to ensure affordability.

It further alleged that the trend undermines the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisions equitable and inclusive access to education, and violates Section 29 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The complainant also highlighted that prescribing multiple textbooks and workbooks violates the National School Bag Policy, 2020, which regulates the weight of school bags and restricts the use of additional reference materials.

Taking note of the allegations, the apex rights body said that the claims, if true, prima facie indicate violations of provisions of the RTE Act, 2009.

Exercising its powers under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC issued notices to the Department of School Education and Literacy Secretary, Union Ministry of Education, and Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, directing them to examine the concerns raised and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR).

The apex human rights body has sought details on whether state governments have issued directions or circulars to district authorities for monitoring compliance with Section 29 of the RTE Act, and, if not, to issue appropriate orders ensuring that private schools prescribe only NCERT/SCERT textbooks at the elementary level.

It has also asked the state governments to furnish data on student enrolment in government and private schools, details of textbooks procured for the academic year 2025-26, and information on any inspections or audits conducted to assess non-compliance by private schools. (IANS)

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