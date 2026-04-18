Internet Suspended in Chirang and Kokrajhar as Eviction Drive Sparks Violent Clashes Near Bhutan Border

The Assam government has ordered the immediate suspension of mobile internet and data services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts after violent clashes broke out in the Runikhata area of Chirang district on Friday, following a forest anti-encroachment drive near the India-Bhutan border.
The shutdown was invoked under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, citing concerns that misinformation and inflammatory content on social media could further aggravate the situation. Voice call services and fixed-line broadband will remain operational during the suspension.
Forest authorities had detained 25 persons on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive in the Runikhata area. On Friday morning, hundreds of local residents — including a large number of women — gathered in front of the Runikhata Forest Range Office demanding their immediate release.
The protest turned violent after police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Angry protesters reportedly vandalised the forest range office, damaged and set ablaze several government vehicles, and attempted to set fire to parts of the office building.
Roads in the area were blocked and security personnel were pelted with stones, forcing police to deploy tear gas shells and aerial firing to bring the situation under control.
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Several protesters, including women, sustained injuries during the clashes. At least one police personnel was also injured in the stone-pelting.
The All Adivasi Students' Association and the All Santal Students' Union have alleged that women protesters were physically assaulted by police during the crackdown, and that the eviction drive was carried out without prior notice to residents.
Both organisations have announced further protests across the Bodoland Territorial Region in response to the incident.
Chirang SSP Mohan Lal Meena confirmed that additional forces had been deployed to control the situation and that it was now under control. He said the entire matter would be enquired into.
"Additional force had been called to control the situation. The situation is under control now," he said, appealing to all sections of the public to maintain peace and not believe rumours.
The situation in the area remained tense but under control at the time of filing this report.