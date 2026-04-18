Internet Suspended in Chirang and Kokrajhar as Eviction Drive Sparks Violent Clashes Near Bhutan Border

The Assam government has ordered the immediate suspension of mobile internet and data services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts after violent clashes broke out in the Runikhata area of Chirang district on Friday, following a forest anti-encroachment drive near the India-Bhutan border.

The shutdown was invoked under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, citing concerns that misinformation and inflammatory content on social media could further aggravate the situation. Voice call services and fixed-line broadband will remain operational during the suspension.

What Triggered the Violence

Forest authorities had detained 25 persons on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive in the Runikhata area. On Friday morning, hundreds of local residents — including a large number of women — gathered in front of the Runikhata Forest Range Office demanding their immediate release.

The protest turned violent after police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Angry protesters reportedly vandalised the forest range office, damaged and set ablaze several government vehicles, and attempted to set fire to parts of the office building.

Roads in the area were blocked and security personnel were pelted with stones, forcing police to deploy tear gas shells and aerial firing to bring the situation under control.

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