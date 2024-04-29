IPL betting racket busted in Tinsukia, Assam

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police have busted an IPL betting racket and arrested two people, including the kingpin of the racket, from Tinsukia. Raids were conducted in the past 10 days following the apprehension of one Suprit Biswas based on police complaints. The police arrested the main accused, Bikash Beria, son of Durga Prasad Beria, from his Manav Kalyan Road residence in Tinsukia on Friday, recovered an amount of Rs 10,76,350, and seized several luxurious vehicles. Beria also possessed two fake media cards.

According to the police, efforts are on to trace the other accused, Nitin Beria, the sibling of Bikash Beria, along with several bookies and agents across the state. The duo brothers operated the racket from Tinsukia and amassed huge properties. Huge amounts of cash were also recovered from agents and others, said the police source, adding that Bikash Beria was also booked earlier by the State Crime Branch and managed to secure anticipatory bail after evading arrest for more than one and a-half years. This time, despite Beria engaging a team of high-profile advocates from Guwahati, the Tinsukia police could secure its remand for two days on Saturday. In an appeal to the gullible public, the SP Tinsukia Abhijit Gurav advised people to stop using illegal mobile apps as a large number of people from Tinsukia district and elsewhere are falling victims to illegal online betting and becoming addicted, and to report information about bookies and agents who circulate these apps, the police will keep the identity of the person confidential.

