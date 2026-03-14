Iran Ambassador Signals Safe Passage for Indian Ships Through Strait of Hormuz "Within Hours"

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday indicated that Indian ships could soon receive safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, in a significant development for India's energy supply chain and maritime interests amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

"Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region," Fathali said, adding that India had helped Iran in various ways following the outbreak of war.

The statement came a day after Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that Tehran had already permitted ships from some countries to transit the Strait.

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