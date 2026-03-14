Iran Ambassador Signals Safe Passage for Indian Ships Through Strait of Hormuz "Within Hours"

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday indicated that Indian ships could soon receive safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, in a significant development for India's energy supply chain and maritime interests amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
"Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region," Fathali said, adding that India had helped Iran in various ways following the outbreak of war.
The statement came a day after Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that Tehran had already permitted ships from some countries to transit the Strait.
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The ambassador dismissed reports of Iran laying mines in the Strait, saying the waterway was closed during the war but that mine-laying allegations were untrue.
He made clear that the closure was selective — countries that had joined the aggression against Iran would not be permitted safe passage. "Those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.
The Ministry of Ports and Shipping said on Thursday that 28 Indian-flagged vessels remain operational in the Persian Gulf region, with their numbers unchanged. Of these, 24 vessels carrying 677 Indian seafarers are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are positioned east of the Strait.
Authorities, ship managers, and recruitment agencies are coordinating closely with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure the safety of crew members and provide medical assistance where needed.
Advisories issued by the Director General of Shipping on February 28, 2026, remain in force. The Ministry said it has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in response to the evolving maritime situation in the Persian Gulf.