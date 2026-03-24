Iran Denies Talks With US, Calls Trump's Claims an Attempt to Buy Time

The Iranian foreign ministry, in a statement quoted by state-run Mehr News Agency, said Trump's remarks were designed to drive down soaring energy prices and buy time for further military operations — not to pursue genuine diplomacy.

"The US President's statements are within the framework of efforts to reduce energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans," the ministry said.

An Iranian security official quoted by Fars News was more direct: "There's no direct or indirect contact with the US."

The official also claimed that Trump backed away from threats to strike Iran's energy infrastructure only after Tehran issued a stern warning of retaliation.