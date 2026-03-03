US-Israel War on Iran: Death Toll Rises as Natanz Nuclear Site Hit

The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran has entered its third day, with the conflict widening and casualty figures climbing on multiple sides.
According to the Iranian Red Crescent, 555 people have been killed in Iran so far. At least 11 people have died in Israel from Iranian missile strikes, while the US military death toll has risen to four.
In one of the most significant developments of the conflict, Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was struck during US and Israeli military operations.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog confirmed the strike on Monday, marking a direct hit on one of the country's most strategically sensitive sites.
Three US F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait in what American military officials described as an apparent friendly fire incident. All six aircrew members were safely recovered.
Iran, however, has disputed that account — claiming responsibility for downing the American aircraft.
As military operations intensified, Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani stated publicly that Iran will not negotiate with the United States in the wake of the strikes.
Iranian officials also denied reports suggesting any back-channel attempts to initiate talks with the US administration following the attacks.
At a White House press conference, Defense Secretary Hegseth defended the campaign — formally named Operation Epic Fury — saying it is designed to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities and security infrastructure, and to ensure Iran will "never have nuclear weapons."
"We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it. Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their Ayatollah," Hegseth said.
President Trump, meanwhile, declined to rule out sending ground troops into Iran if he deemed it necessary — a remark that signals the administration is leaving all military options on the table.
Iranian missile attacks continued to target Israel and several neighbouring Arab countries as the third day of the conflict unfolded.
