Iran President Pezeshkian Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on BRICS Summit Sidelines

New Delhi: New Delhi on Saturday played peacemaker as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who represents the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The meeting is a diplomatic coup of sorts as the two sides have been at odds during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

During his address to the BRICS Summit the Iranian President had urged the BRICS forum to take practical measures to counter unilateral and inhumane sanctions. Pezeshkian said BRICS must be a voice for justice.

"BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalization of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people's right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," he said.

Earlier, the BRICS bloc unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026. The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law, " the declaration read.

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the resolution added.

The BRICS bloc also called for the implementation of the relevant UNGA and UNSC Resolutions and urge all parties to ensure the maintenance of ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip. (ANI)

Also Read: First Phase of Polling Personnel Randomisation Held for Nagaon By-Election