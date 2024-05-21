Iran President’s death: India declares state mourning

New Delhi: India on Monday declared one day of state mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“On the day of mourning (Tuesday), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died after their helicopter crashed in Iran’s mountainous north-west region while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.

This fatal incident has also claimed the lives of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials accompanying the President in the chopper that disappeared over a mountainous region in northwest Iran.

Tragedy struck when the helicopter carrying Raisi and his team lost contact approximately 30 minutes into the flight, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in a foggy forest.

As per Iranian media, the passengers onboard the crashed helicopter did not survive this accident. Although the exact reason behind this crash is yet to be determined, it has been speculated that the accident may have been caused due to foggy weather conditions.

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister, and other officials killed in the helicopter crash have been transported to Tabriz, state media reported on Monday, citing the Red Crescent.

Saddened by his death, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, remembered the deceased President by sharing a photo of himself with Raisi, accompanied by a brief message referencing Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam and a revered figure in Iran.

However, the Iranian government assured that it will continue to function "without the slightest disruption" following the President's demise, affirmed a cabinet statement on Monday.

"We assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi," said the statement.

