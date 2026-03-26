Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Sets Five Conditions to End War

ran has formally rejected an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, with a senior political-security official telling state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday that any cessation of hostilities would happen strictly on Tehran's "own terms and timeline."
"The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion," the official stated.
Tehran has laid out five specific demands that it says must be satisfied before it will agree to end the war.
These are:
A complete halt to what Iran describes as "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy
The establishment of concrete mechanisms ensuring the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic
Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations
A conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved across the region
International recognition of Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz
The official confirmed these conditions are in addition to demands already presented during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, held just days before the US and Israel carried out strikes on February 28.
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According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through multiple diplomatic channels. The latest overture was delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, but Tehran has categorised it as a ploy to heighten tensions and responded negatively.
Iranian officials described the American proposals as "excessive" and out of touch with what they called the reality of US failure on the battlefield.
Lt Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, was blunt in his assessment, saying Trump appeared to be "negotiating with himself" and adding: "Don't dress up your defeat as an agreement."
According to Israel's Channel 12, the US conditions include a one-month ceasefire to allow negotiations, a full end to Iran's nuclear weapons capability, a halt to uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, and the transfer of highly enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The American plan also reportedly calls for the dismantling of major nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo, full IAEA access, withdrawal from regional proxy activities, and limits on Iran's missile range and numbers.
In exchange, Washington has reportedly offered a complete lifting of sanctions on Iran, support for its civilian nuclear programme — specifically power generation at the Bushehr plant — and removal of the snapback sanctions mechanism.
Joint Israeli and US operations have been consistently targeting Iran's missile systems, launch sites, and critical infrastructure since the conflict began. Despite sustained strikes, Tehran says it has continued launching missiles at Israel and neighbouring Gulf countries.
Adding to global pressure, the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for international oil exports — remains closed, tightening supply and pushing energy prices higher.
With Iran hardening its position and showing no sign of backing down, a resolution to the standoff in West Asia appears to remain a long way off.