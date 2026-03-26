Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Sets Five Conditions to End War

ran has formally rejected an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, with a senior political-security official telling state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday that any cessation of hostilities would happen strictly on Tehran's "own terms and timeline."

"The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion," the official stated.

Tehran has laid out five specific demands that it says must be satisfied before it will agree to end the war.

These are:

A complete halt to what Iran describes as "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy

The establishment of concrete mechanisms ensuring the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic

Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations

A conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved across the region

International recognition of Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz

The official confirmed these conditions are in addition to demands already presented during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, held just days before the US and Israel carried out strikes on February 28.

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