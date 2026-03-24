Iran talks may bring stability to a volatile region: Trump

Trump said both sides are working within a "five-day period" to gauge where things stand. He struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying Iran was eager to reach a settlement.

"They want very much to make a deal. We'd like to make you a deal, too," he said.

But he left little ambiguity about the alternative. "If it goes well, we're going to end up settling this. Otherwise, we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out," Trump told reporters.