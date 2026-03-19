Israel Kills Iran Intelligence Chief and Two Other Senior Officials in Tehran

Israeli Defence Minister Katz confirmed the killing of Khatib during a security assessment on Wednesday, saying the intensity of Israeli strikes on Iran was increasing.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the strike separately, stating that Khatib had played a significant role in the crackdown on protesters inside Iran — including during the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022–23 — and had led terrorist operations targeting Israelis and Americans around the world.

"The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens," the IDF said in a post on X.