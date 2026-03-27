Israel Kills IRGC Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas Strike

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed the killing of the top command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, including its commander Ali Reza Tangsiri and the head of its intelligence division, Hanam Rezaei, in an overnight strike on Bandar Abbas, Iran.
The operation marks one of the most significant targeted strikes against Iranian military leadership in the ongoing conflict.
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In a video statement shared on X, Netanyahu made clear that Israel's campaign against Iran is far from over.
"We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime," he said, confirming that the IRGC Navy commander had been eliminated in the overnight operation.
He described Tangsiri as someone who "had a great deal of blood on his hands" and identified him as the key figure behind the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.
Netanyahu also underlined the role of the United States in the operation. "This is yet another example of the cooperation between us and our friend, the United States, toward the common goal of achieving the objectives of the war," he stated.
According to the IDF, Tangsiri had served as commander of the IRGC Navy for eight years. The Israeli military described his role as central to Iran's maritime aggression in the region.
He was held responsible for overseeing Iran's maritime terror activities, coordinating between Iranian military forces across the Gulf region, and directly orchestrating attacks on oil tankers and merchant vessels in international waters.
The IDF further stated that Tangsiri had led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and was considered one of the principal figures behind disruptions to global trade and the international maritime order.
Alongside Tangsiri, the IDF confirmed the killing of Hanam Rezaei, the head of the IRGC Navy's Intelligence Division — effectively decapitating the command structure of one of Iran's most operationally active military branches.
The IDF said the strike was carried out by the Israeli Air Force under precise intelligence guidance from Military Intelligence and the Navy's Intelligence Branch.
The strike on Bandar Abbas — Iran's key southern port city and a major IRGC Naval base — represents a significant escalation in Israel's direct targeting of Iranian military infrastructure and senior command figures.
The elimination of both the IRGC Navy's operational commander and its intelligence chief in a single operation will be closely watched by regional powers and international observers tracking the trajectory of the Israel-Iran conflict.