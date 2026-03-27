Israel Kills IRGC Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas Strike

In a video statement shared on X, Netanyahu made clear that Israel's campaign against Iran is far from over.

"We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime," he said, confirming that the IRGC Navy commander had been eliminated in the overnight operation.

He described Tangsiri as someone who "had a great deal of blood on his hands" and identified him as the key figure behind the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

Netanyahu also underlined the role of the United States in the operation. "This is yet another example of the cooperation between us and our friend, the United States, toward the common goal of achieving the objectives of the war," he stated.