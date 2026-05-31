Jaishankar meets Myanmar President in New Delhi, hails push to deepen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday called on U Min Aung Hlaing, President of Myanmar, in New Delhi. “Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

“Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

President U Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, where he was received by Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. (IANS)

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