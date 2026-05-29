External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with EU counterparts

NICOSIA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a highly productive visit to Limassol, Cyprus, where he participated in the informal "Gymnich" meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers.

In a post on X, he said, "Had productive engagements at the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Cyprus. Reaffirmed India's ties with the EU and the Mediterranean."

Invited by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, the visit served as a strategic platform to strengthen India's deepening partnership with the European Union and the broader Mediterranean region.

Minister Jaishankar engaged with EU counterparts to discuss practical collaborations and shared interests in the context of an emerging multipolar global order.

Jaishankar also called on Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to call on President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of strong follow up. Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East, as also India's interests in the Mediterranean."

Jaishankar joined European Foreign Ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting and held discussions on opportunities and collaborations with the European Union.

In a post on X, he noted that the leaders also discussed common interests in an emerging multipolar world.

He said, "Great to be in Limassol to join the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order."

During his visit, he met the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Estonia and the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean. (ANI)

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