Jamugurihat Gears Up to Celebrate Lachit Diwas with Historic Procession by 1,000 Youths

Jamugurihat: In a bid to honour the courage and valour of legendary Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan, the people of Jamugurihat have decided to celebrate Lachit Diwas this year with a special programme aimed at entering the Assam Book of Records. The event is being organised by young entrepreneur Neeraj Nishim Hazarika of Sootea, with active support from the locals.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Neeraj Nishim Hazarika said that Lachit Borphukan's hengdang is a symbol of bravery and strength for every Assamese. He announced that on the 24th of this month, 1,000 strong youths from the Naduar area will dress up as Lachit and take part in a grand procession. Carrying hengdangs, they will board a huge symbolic boat and move from Sootea to the historic Pakamora Field in Jamugurihat.