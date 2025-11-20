Jamugurihat Gears Up to Celebrate Lachit Diwas with Historic Procession by 1,000 Youths

Jamugurihat: In a bid to honour the courage and valour of legendary Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan, the people of Jamugurihat have decided to celebrate Lachit Diwas this year with a special programme aimed at entering the Assam Book of Records. The event is being organised by young entrepreneur Neeraj Nishim Hazarika of Sootea, with active support from the locals.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Neeraj Nishim Hazarika said that Lachit Borphukan's hengdang is a symbol of bravery and strength for every Assamese. He announced that on the 24th of this month, 1,000 strong youths from the Naduar area will dress up as Lachit and take part in a grand procession. Carrying hengdangs, they will board a huge symbolic boat and move from Sootea to the historic Pakamora Field in Jamugurihat.
For this purpose, 1,000 hengdang have been prepared, along with a specially crafted large boat for the symbolic journey. The procession will travel around 16 kilometres, and along with the youths, over 10,000 people are expected to join them on the route from Sootea to Jamugurihat.
Neeraj Nishim Hazarika also informed that members of the Tai Ahom National Council and the Ahom National Mahasabha will take part in the event. It is worth mentioning that Neeraj Nishim Hazarika is the only son of Padma Hazarika, the MLA of the Naduar constituency.