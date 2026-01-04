Jan 31 deadline for ACS officers to submit annual property returns

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued strict directions to all Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Land and Revenue Service (ALRS) officers to submit their Annual Property Returns (APR) for the year 2025 by January 31, 2026, warning that failure to comply will have serious service implications, including denial of promotion.

In two separate communications issued by the Department of Personnel, the state government reiterated that submission of both Immovable Property Returns (IPR) and Movable Property Returns (MPR) is mandatory under the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

Two orders, issued on December 29, 2025 (for ACS officers) and December 30, 2025 (for ALRS officers), refer to earlier office memoranda issued in 2012 and 2014, which require officers to file their property statements online as of December 31 of every year, at the latest by January 31 of the following year.

The department noted with concern that several officers have been submitting their Annual Property Returns beyond the stipulated timeline. To ensure strict compliance, the government has now decided that the online IPR/MPR submission portal will be closed positively on February 1 every year, starting from 2026.

Significantly, the Personnel Department has made it clear that officers will be considered for promotion to the next grade only if their IPR/MPR is submitted within the prescribed time limit.

“All officers are requested to submit the online IPR/MPR for the year 2025, at the latest, by January 31, 2026,” the communication stated, adding that the matter should be treated as most urgent.

It needs to be mentioned that Assam’s IAS officers, like other All India Services officers, must submit their Annual Property Returns (IPR & MPR) by January 31, detailing assets as of December 31, via an online portal. It is stated that non-submission may lead to denied vigilance clearance, blocked promotions, and disciplinary action under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. These returns, including Immovable Property Returns (IPR) and Movable Property Returns (MPR), are made public on departmental websites to ensure transparency.

Also Read: Security tightened along Bangladesh border in Tripura