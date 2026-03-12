Japan-Focused Agriculture Job Fair in Guwahati Draws 200-Plus Participants From Assam

A job fair focused on overseas employment opportunities in Japan's agriculture sector was held in Guwahati on Wednesday, organised by the National Chamber of Agriculture in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in India, drawing more than 200 participants online and offline.

The event highlighted Japan's growing interest in recruiting workers from Assam's agricultural community to meet labour requirements in its primary industries, and aimed to connect skilled and motivated candidates with potential Japanese employers.

