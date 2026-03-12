Japan-Focused Agriculture Job Fair in Guwahati Draws 200-Plus Participants From Assam

A job fair focused on overseas employment opportunities in Japan's agriculture sector was held in Guwahati on Wednesday, organised by the National Chamber of Agriculture in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in India, drawing more than 200 participants online and offline.
The event highlighted Japan's growing interest in recruiting workers from Assam's agricultural community to meet labour requirements in its primary industries, and aimed to connect skilled and motivated candidates with potential Japanese employers.
Representatives from three Japanese agricultural management entities were present at the event and shared information on job prospects and working conditions in Japan's agriculture sector.
Participants were briefed on two main pathways available to candidates: the Technical Intern Training programme and the Specified Skilled Worker status of residence. The session also covered the characteristics of Japanese agriculture, work culture, and the procedural steps involved in securing employment in the country.
Students, alumni from educational institutions, local farmers, agricultural stakeholders, and community groups participated in the detailed briefing session.
Organisers noted that Japanese language courses are already being introduced in several colleges across Assam — a development that will help aspiring candidates build the language skills needed to pursue employment opportunities in Japan.
Officials expressed hope that initiatives like this would strengthen cooperation between Assam and Japan while opening new and sustainable career avenues for the state's young agricultural workforce.