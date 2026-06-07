Japan PM Takaichi Sanae Likely to Visit Assam in July for Talks with Modi on Security, Economy

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is likely to visit Assam in the first part of July. The news related to the Japan PM’s proposed visit to Assam and India was broadcast by NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the international broadcasting service of Japan’s public media organisation, NHK. According to the NHK report, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae may visit India as early as July to meet with her counterpart, Narendra Modi. Japanese government sources said arrangements are underway for Takaichi to visit the northeastern state of Assam to hold her second in-person meeting with Modi.

The two PMs are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation in a range of fields, including security and economy, based on the Japan-India joint vision for the next decade announced during Modi’s visit to Japan last year.

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the leaders are also expected to exchange views on issues such as ensuring the stability of energy supplies and making critical mineral supply chains resilient.

Takaichi is seeking to further strengthen bilateral ties by establishing regular mutual visits by the leaders of both countries.

In 2019, the then Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was scheduled to visit Guwahati and other places and meet Modi. But the plan was postponed at the last minute due to local unrest.

Until the time of filing of this report, the Assam government has not issued any statement confirming the news of the Japan PM’s proposed visit to Guwahati.

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